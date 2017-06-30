In Russia's Far East, a fledgling Las...

In Russia's Far East, a fledgling Las Vegas for Asia's gamblers

On Russia's eastern rim, where endemic corruption and bureaucratic sloth conspire to hold back the economic dynamism enriching the rest of Asia, a shimmering palace rises from a dark forest in an improbable effort to tap into the wealth of nearby China, Japan and South Korea. At a time when few Chinese or other investors want to take a gamble on Russia, the forest property, 4,000 miles east of Moscow, beckons deep-pocketed Asians who not only do not mind risk but delight in it - and are ready to wager their money on the baccarat tables and roulette wheels of the Russian Far East's fledgling answer to Las Vegas.

