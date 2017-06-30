In Russia's Far East, a fledgling Las Vegas for Asia's gamblers
On Russia's eastern rim, where endemic corruption and bureaucratic sloth conspire to hold back the economic dynamism enriching the rest of Asia, a shimmering palace rises from a dark forest in an improbable effort to tap into the wealth of nearby China, Japan and South Korea. At a time when few Chinese or other investors want to take a gamble on Russia, the forest property, 4,000 miles east of Moscow, beckons deep-pocketed Asians who not only do not mind risk but delight in it - and are ready to wager their money on the baccarat tables and roulette wheels of the Russian Far East's fledgling answer to Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority?
|1 hr
|None
|4
|New phone
|4 hr
|None
|25
|Make money for free
|Sun
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Jul 2
|No one
|20
|Making fun of Chloe Beardsley
|Jul 1
|Local
|2
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|Jul 1
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC