From doll brothels to 'robotic rape,'...

From doll brothels to 'robotic rape,' the rise of sex robots raises ethical and legal dilemmas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: National Post

'People snigger about them, but they are actually shipping quite a lot and we are going to see them a lot more,' one researcher who worries about the spread of automatons for sexual purposes The 'True Companion' sex robot, Roxxxy, on display at the TrueCompanion.com booth at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 9, 2010. In the years since her debut, sex robots have only grown more sophisticated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Las Vegas Mets Baseball 3 min METS BASEBALL LAS... 22
Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority? 1 hr JWC 5
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... 5 hr Local 2
Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County starting... 5 hr Local 1
Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably 5 hr Local 3
Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and... 5 hr Local 4
New phone Tue None 25
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County was issued at July 05 at 10:24PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC