Frank Marino's 'Divas Las Vegas' take...

Frank Marino's 'Divas Las Vegas' takes on afternoon showtimes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Frank Marino has been headlining on the Strip since 1985, always in somewhat risque productions running late into the night. That's changing now as the superstar female impersonators of his Divas Las Vegas are introducing new showtimes at the Linq hotel and casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 2 hr wallflwrstoner 51
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... 3 hr Local 3
Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County starti... 3 hr Local 1
Review: Las Vegas Mets Baseball 3 hr Local 51
Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority? 7 hr ThomasA 7
New phone 9 hr Steven Robinson 30
Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County starting... Wed Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC