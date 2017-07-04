for July 4, 201716 mins ago
No injuries were reported in an apartment fire at 2208 Sunrise Avenue, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. The cause is unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority?
|6 hr
|None
|4
|New phone
|8 hr
|None
|25
|Make money for free
|Sun
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Jul 2
|No one
|20
|Making fun of Chloe Beardsley
|Jul 1
|Local
|2
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|Jul 1
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC