Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour Starts in Los Angeles
The highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world promotional tour will begin on Tuesday, not at Wembley Stadium in London as was initially reported, but at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Though tickets go "on sale" on Friday, no prices, if there are any, have been revealed.
