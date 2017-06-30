Fireworks suspected in Las Vegas hous...

Fireworks suspected in Las Vegas house fire

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Fireworks may have started a house fire that displaced four people Sunday night, while the causes of two other overnight blazes have not yet been determined, according to Las Vegas and Clark County fire department officials. The occupants of a house on Madison Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, reported hearing a loud bang about 9:40 p.m. Sunday before going outside and finding a bush on fire, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

