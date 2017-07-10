Fire on Mount Potosi linked to lightn...

Fire on Mount Potosi linked to lightning strike

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Crews tonight are battling a fire on federal lands that has sent smoke billowing visible from the south valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The blaze - which is in an inaccessible area on the Pahrump side of Mount Potosi, about 30 miles southwest of Las Vegas in the Spring Mountains - is being handled by Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RIP S. Marcello Foran (Jan '16) 1 hr Trump friend 33
Puertoricans 20 hr Trump friend 2
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) 20 hr CarolinaMoon1 73
Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ... 21 hr Trueman 4
New phone Tue Steven Inconjucti... 43
Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08) Tue Rowdy 401
Moving from Texas To Vegas Tue Rowdy 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC