Fire on Mount Potosi linked to lightning strike

Crews tonight are battling a fire on federal lands that has sent smoke billowing visible from the south valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The blaze - which is in an inaccessible area on the Pahrump side of Mount Potosi, about 30 miles southwest of Las Vegas in the Spring Mountains - is being handled by Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, officials said.

