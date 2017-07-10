Fire on Mount Potosi linked to lightning strike
Crews tonight are battling a fire on federal lands that has sent smoke billowing visible from the south valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The blaze - which is in an inaccessible area on the Pahrump side of Mount Potosi, about 30 miles southwest of Las Vegas in the Spring Mountains - is being handled by Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, officials said.
