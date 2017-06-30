'Circus 1903' brings emotional, old-school entertainment to Paris Las Vegas
Finally, Simon Painter is coming back to Las Vegas. "I performed 15 years ago as a fiddle player in Las Vegas," says the producer behind Circus 1903 , which will debut at Paris Las Vegas on July 25. "I lived in the Golden Nugget for nine months while I was with Spirits of the Dance , which was a lower-tier Irish dance show.
