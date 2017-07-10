Baby, parents identified in Las Vegas...

Baby, parents identified in Las Vegas murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner's office said John Dylan Lunetta was 11 months old when he was found dead Monday at a home in southwest Las Vegas. Police say a man fatally shot a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before shooting and killing himself.

