67-year-old man missing, endangered near downtown Las Vegas
A 67-year-old old man went missing near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday and is now considered endangered, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The missing man, Calvin Harris, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.
