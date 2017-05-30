Zika tests on Las Vegas-area mosquito...

Zika tests on Las Vegas-area mosquitoes are negative

In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the Zika virus, acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mosquitoes known to carry Zika that were discovered in the valley this week have tested negative for the virus, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday.

