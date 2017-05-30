Woman accused of sex trafficking runa...

Woman accused of sex trafficking runaway on Las Vegas Strip

14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Traffic passes by the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto A 22-year-old woman has been charged with sex trafficking of a child after a 17-year-old California runaway was rescued by a Las Vegas police task force this week.

