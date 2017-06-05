Windier and dustier Sunday expected for Las Vegas
Blowing dust obscure the view of motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard South by McCarran International Airport as high winds buffet the valley Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wind gusts vigorously fanning the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday will only intensify by Sunday, kicking up dust up to cautionary levels, according to the National Weather Service and Clark County officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
