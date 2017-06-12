Viva Las Vegas as our man Pat performs in Sin City
Sometimes in life you're fortunate enough to get an urge to pinch yourself, take a deep breath and think: "Is this really happening to me?" Believe me, that's how I felt sitting in the departure lounge waiting to board a flight to Las Vegas earlier this month. The NAFCSC Convention was the occasion and the venue was the Westgate Resort, formerly known as The Hilton, and a home from home for legends of showbiz from Liberace to Streisand and, of course, the King himself - Elvis.
