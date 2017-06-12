Vegas Officer Who Used Chokehold Charged With Manslaughter

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Missed Jury Scam Back For Another Round Of Rip Offs Community advised to be careful of scam intended to steal vulnerable victims money through pre-paid credit cards. 1 Injured, 2 Arrested After Las Vegas Sunday Shooting Las Vegas police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.