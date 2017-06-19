Vegas man named in Illinois case appe...

Vegas man named in Illinois case appears in child abuse case

15 hrs ago

A man suspected of killing his young daughter in the St. Louis area and forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas made a brief court appearance on charges that he abused two other daughters kept captive in an apartment. Jason Quate is already being held without bail on sex trafficking, living from the earnings of a prostitute and possession of child pornography charges.

