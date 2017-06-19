Vegas man named in Illinois case appears in child abuse case
A man suspected of killing his young daughter in the St. Louis area and forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas made a brief court appearance on charges that he abused two other daughters kept captive in an apartment. Jason Quate is already being held without bail on sex trafficking, living from the earnings of a prostitute and possession of child pornography charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVBC-TV Las Vegas.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|2 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|Get pain meds and opiates
|15 hr
|kaydee
|2
|Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and...
|Tue
|Local
|2
|Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera...
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Boi
|15
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sun
|KBeason77
|113
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC