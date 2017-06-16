Vegas Man in Illinois Case Hit With C...

Vegas Man in Illinois Case Hit With Child Sex Charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Vegas Man in Illinois Case Hit With Child Sex Charges A man suspected of killing his young daughter, leaving the body in an abandoned property in Illinois and forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas has been charged with 34 counts of child sexual assault, abuse, lewdness and pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick and Easy! 59 min MoneyMaker 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy 2 hr ThomasA 8
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 12 hr ANIKAI PHILLIPS 146
Looking for tar. 17 hr Yaaaaaaa Boay 7
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 19 hr Mad Mrs 9
GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my.... Fri ThomasA 3
Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores Jun 15 SMITHS LAS VEGAS 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 17 at 10:59AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC