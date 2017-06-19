US Rep. Jacky Rosen to run for Senate...

US Rep. Jacky Rosen to run for Senate in key Nevada race

Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen said Wednesday she will seek the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in the 2018 election. Rosen said in an email to The Associated Press that she is planning to run for the seat and her official announcement would come soon.

