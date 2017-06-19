US Rep. Jacky Rosen to run for Senate in key Nevada race
Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen said Wednesday she will seek the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in the 2018 election. Rosen said in an email to The Associated Press that she is planning to run for the seat and her official announcement would come soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|steffcull
|7
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|4 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|2
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|Julian
|16
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|12 hr
|Julian
|6
|Get pain meds and opiates
|Tue
|kaydee
|2
|Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and...
|Tue
|Local
|2
|Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera...
|Tue
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC