Unspecified threat prompts search of plane at Las Vegas airport

An unspecified threat prompted authorities to remove passengers from an American Airlines plane preparing to depart Las Vegas and search it with dogs, according to airport and airline officials. Law enforcement officers did a sweep of the aircraft, baggage and cargo out of "an abundance of caution," and nothing suspicious was discovered, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

