Topgolf Las Vegas partners with Toyota to enhance guest experience

3 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Topgolf and the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association have partnered to launch The Toyota Yard, a social hot spot at Topgolf Las Vegas featuring live music, entertainment and events for the venue's more than 1 million guests served annually.

