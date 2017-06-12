Topgolf Las Vegas partners with Toyota to enhance guest experience
Topgolf and the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association have partnered to launch The Toyota Yard, a social hot spot at Topgolf Las Vegas featuring live music, entertainment and events for the venue's more than 1 million guests served annually.
