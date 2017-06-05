Tonight in Las Vegas: 'Mondays Dark' ...

Tonight in Las Vegas: 'Mondays Dark' at Hard Rock, Escape Reality USA opens

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

"Mondays Dark" returns to its original home at The Hard Rock Hotel - Body English turned Club Domina for "Magic Mike Live" - as Mark Shunock installs a sprinkler system in The Space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri... 3 hr Josie 1
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 3 hr Josie 1
jungle monkeys on e rise 13 hr DB Cooper 5
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) 13 hr DB Cooper 17
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sun miriamg84 112
Suicides Jun 2 Rodney 4
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC