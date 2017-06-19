The Pasta Shop Ristorante and Art Gallery Announces New Vegan Menu
The dining scene is changing in Las Vegas. With the recent announcement of the city being ranked as one of the top 10 destinations for vegan dining in the country by VegNews, more restaurants are acknowledging the cruelty-free lifestyle choice.
