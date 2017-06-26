Taco Bell launches $600 Las Vegas wed...

Taco Bell launches $600 Las Vegas weddings Aug. 7

Taco Bell's quickie wedding includes a dozen tacos, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a bouquet made of hot sauce packets. Come Aug. 7, couples seeking a quickie Las Vegas wedding can tie the knot at a Taco Bell Cantina on The Strip.

