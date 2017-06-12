Switch opens another Las Vegas data center
The Las Vegas 10 data center will open Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Switch's Core Campus in southwest Las Vegas. The 350,000-square-foot, 40 megawatt-facility increases the company's Core Campus to a total of more than 2 million square feet of data center space with up to 315 MW of power.
Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
