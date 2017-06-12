Switch opens another Las Vegas data c...

Switch opens another Las Vegas data center

12 hrs ago

The Las Vegas 10 data center will open Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Switch's Core Campus in southwest Las Vegas. The 350,000-square-foot, 40 megawatt-facility increases the company's Core Campus to a total of more than 2 million square feet of data center space with up to 315 MW of power.

