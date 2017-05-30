Suspect sought after man, toddler sho...

Suspect sought after man, toddler shot at Las Vegas apartment complex

A man and a toddler were shot Friday night at an apartment complex near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, according to Metro Police. They were hospitalized in serious condition but are expected to survive, a Metro lieutenant said in a briefing broadcast online.

