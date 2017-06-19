Suspect jailed in death of man shot 10 times in central Las Vegas
A man was arrested on a murder charge after a fatal shooting last week outside a central valley apartment complex . Fabian Ulysses Acuna, 38, was jailed Monday in the death of a man shot 10 times on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara and Karen avenues, Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and...
|9 hr
|Local
|2
|Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera...
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Boi
|15
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sun
|KBeason77
|113
|Get pain meds and opiates
|Sun
|medsonline
|1
|Warning to all human traffickers
|Sun
|Desolation
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC