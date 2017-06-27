Suspect in Las Vegas double-slaying a...

Suspect in Las Vegas double-slaying arrested in California

Authorities say a 57-year-old man sought in Las Vegas after a shooting at a dominoes game that left two people dead and a third badly wounded has been arrested in California. Records showed that Frederick Douglas Martin was arrested Tuesday near Victorville, California, and was being held Thursday in a San Bernardino County jail pending a court appearance for an extradition hearing.

