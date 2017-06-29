Suspect in Las Vegas double homicide is arrested in L.A.
A suspect accused of killing two people and badly wounding another in a shooting inside a rental car at a central valley apartment complex earlier this month was arrested in California, Metro Police said today. Delon Holston, 29, was arrested in Inglewood, Calif., four days after the June 13 shooting, police said.
