'Surreal' feeling for Las Vegas man freed after 23 years
A 42-year-old Nevada man freed from prison after 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit said Friday he felt "a little overwhelmed" by the changes in the city where he was arrested when he was 19. DeMarlo Antwin Berry sat flanked by his wife of seven years and lawyers who fought to get him exonerated and released from his sentence of life without parole. He looks forward to a steak-and-fries dinner and said he just wants to go to barber school and live a normal life.
