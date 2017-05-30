Solo climber is 1st up Yosemite's El ...

Solo climber is 1st up Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes

An elite rock climber became the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall known as El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without using ropes or safety gear. Alex Honnold completed the "free solo" climb Saturday in nearly four hours, according to National Geographic, which documented the historic ascent.

