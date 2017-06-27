Sign Work Causing Overnight US 95 Clo...

Sign Work Causing Overnight US 95 Closure In Downtown Las Vegas

News 88.9 KNPR

State transportation officials say an overnight closure of a stretch of freeway in downtown Las Vegas will let crews install traffic management signs as part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon roadway improvement plan. The Nevada Department of Transportation says U.S. 95 will close in both directions between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Las Vegas, NV

