ROADTRIP NATION follows a group of roadtrippers as they traverse the United States and meet fascinating leaders who share stories of following their passions and realizing their dreams. After arriving in Las Vegas, Nev., the Roadtrippers meet up with Rex Doty, a toy maker that creates toys for children in need, who inspires the team through his passion for giving.

