RJ reporters talk UNLV-Raiders stadium agreements on ESPN Las Vegas - AUDIO
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Rick Velotta joined Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney and ESPN Radio host Clay Baker on ESPN Las Vegas today to talk about Thursday's Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting . Velotta explained what the stadium authority discussed during Thursday's meeting and where UNLV stands on the joint-use agreement with the Raiders.
