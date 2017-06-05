RJ reporters talk UNLV-Raiders stadiu...

RJ reporters talk UNLV-Raiders stadium agreements on ESPN Las Vegas - AUDIO

15 hrs ago

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Rick Velotta joined Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney and ESPN Radio host Clay Baker on ESPN Las Vegas today to talk about Thursday's Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting . Velotta explained what the stadium authority discussed during Thursday's meeting and where UNLV stands on the joint-use agreement with the Raiders.

