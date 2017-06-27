Ring those 'Live Mas'-fused bells, we...

Ring those 'Live Mas'-fused bells, weddings at the Las Vegas Taco Bell begin in August

For just $600, you and your hot sauce honey and be wed in with 15 members of your family and friends watching - with tacos in hand, of course. One California couple also won a dream wedding contest to be married at the Las Vegas chapel.

