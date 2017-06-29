Q&A: Officers get more training ahead...

Q&A: Officers get more training ahead of legal pot in Nevada

Recreational marijuana becomes legal to buy Saturday, July 1, ... LAS VEGAS - Recreational marijuana becomes legal to buy Saturday in Nevada, but that doesn't mean anything goes in the place where most people think anything goes. Officers say they have been preparing for months to enforce the law passed by voters in November.

Las Vegas, NV

