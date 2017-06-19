Police: Girl, 4, rescued after officers fatally shoot gunman
Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot a heavily armed man. Police were initially called Saturday night about a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a residential neighborhood in northwest Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|6 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|28
|June 23
|10 hr
|Pssssssst
|2
|New phone
|15 hr
|Pssssssst
|2
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|24
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|18 hr
|Va meds
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC