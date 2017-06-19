Police: Girl, 4, rescued after office...

Police: Girl, 4, rescued after officers fatally shoot gunman

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot a heavily armed man. Police were initially called Saturday night about a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a residential neighborhood in northwest Las Vegas.

