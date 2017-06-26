Police: Girl, 4, Rescued After Office...

Police: Girl, 4, Rescued After Officers Fatally Shoot Gunman

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Child Dies After Cowabunga Bay Near Drowning Eight-year-old Daquan Bankston, who was found unresponsive last Sunday at the wave pool at Cowabunga Bay, died late Friday. Police: Girl, 4, Rescued After Officers Fatally Shoot Gunman Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot a heavily armed man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 21 min Trump Plotza 47
Josh 2 hr Old friend 1
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue Sun ThomasA 2
June 23 Sun Pssssssst 2
New phone Sun Pssssssst 2
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) Sun Pres Donald J Tru... 24
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Va meds 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC