Police: Driver had fought with boyfriend before fatal DUI crash
Drinks at a party and a heated argument preceded a crash in which an SUV flew through a northeast valley intersection and struck a car, killing two teenagers on Saturday night, according to Metro Police. Moments before the crash, his boyfriend, on the passenger side, asked to exit the vehicle amid a "heated" verbal fight, police said.
