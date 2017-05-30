Police arrest suspect in shooting north of downtown Las Vegas
Police records show Roman Anthony Guerrero was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure or vehicle. Metropolitan Police Department documents implicate Guerrero, in his early 30s, in the incident where two people were shot about 4 a.m. on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.
Las Vegas Discussions
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|2 hr
|DB Cooper
|5
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|DB Cooper
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sun
|miriamg84
|112
|Suicides
|Fri
|Rodney
|4
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Fri
|Flyboy
|20
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Jun 2
|Sambeezyeezy89
|42
|Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16)
|Jun 1
|they bad
|7
