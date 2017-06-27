Plea in mannequin attack avoids murde...

Plea in mannequin attack avoids murder charges

A man facing eight to 20 years in a Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to trying to kill a mannequin that police posed as a sleeping homeless person will avoid charges in three similar downtown Las Vegas attacks. Shane Allen Schindler admitted Tuesday that he thought he was attacking a human when he used a heavy hammer to whack the blanket-covered head of the dummy early Feb. 22. The attack was caught on video and Schindler was arrested by police staked out in the area following fatal attacks Jan. 4 and Feb. 3 on two men who police say were apparently sleeping when they died.

