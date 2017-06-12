PHOTOS: Golden Knights sign 6-year de...

PHOTOS: Golden Knights sign 6-year deal with D Las Vegas

Downtown hotel tycoon Derek Stevens has landed an exclusive six-year sponsorship deal for his D Las Vegas to be the official downtown sponsor of our new Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey team.

