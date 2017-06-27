Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in central Las Vegas
Metro detectives investigate after a pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway early Monday morning, June 26, 2017. @bizutesfaye A pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway early Monday morning, June 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|8 min
|Rick Perry s Closet
|54
|Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed
|6 hr
|Rhonda
|1
|Josh
|22 hr
|Old friend
|1
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|June 23
|Sun
|Pssssssst
|2
|New phone
|Sun
|Pssssssst
|2
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC