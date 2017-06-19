Parole hearing for O.J. Simpson's robbery sentence set for July 20
O.J. Simpson watches his former defense attorney Yale Galanter testify during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2013. A parole hearing for former football star O.J. Simpson, serving time in a Nevada prison for a 2008 Las Vegas robbery and kidnapping conviction, has been set for July 20 in Carson City, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners announced on Tuesday.
