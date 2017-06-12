Pair in Illinois dead child case appear in Las Vegas courts
Elizabeth Odell-Quate appears in court Monday, June 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Odell-Quate is accused in Illinois of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Black top 23
|7
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Sun
|ThomasA
|6
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Sun
|Shiiiiittttttt
|12
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Sun
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|52
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|Sat
|Phony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC