North Las Vegas woman missing since F...

North Las Vegas woman missing since Friday morning

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning in North Las Vegas. Jeannie Daniels was last seen walking away from her home near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue about 7 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
World stomp shear champion 6 hr Kustomblack1 2
Do you have these problems with your Ram Hemi l... 6 hr Kustomblack1 1
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort Fri SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 41
what does farbissina punim mean? (Jun '11) Fri Fanculo 6
Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac... Thu Appleseed 1
jungle monkeys on e rise Thu Tyrone 11
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? Wed Thelma 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at June 10 at 2:34PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC