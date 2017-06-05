North Las Vegas woman missing since Friday morning
North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning in North Las Vegas. Jeannie Daniels was last seen walking away from her home near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue about 7 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release.
