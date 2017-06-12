Nevada forces drugmakers to reveal in...

Nevada forces drugmakers to reveal insulin pricing, profits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law Thursday the nation's strictest requirements for pharmaceutical companies to reveal how they set certain prescription drug prices. The bipartisan legislation focuses on insulin - one of many life-sustaining prescription treatments sold in the U.S. at prices that have skyrocketed over the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores 12 hr SMITHS LAS VEGAS 1
Review: Harrah's Casino Las Vegas 20 hr HARRAHS CASINO LA... 1
Las Vegas drug scene (Oct '16) Wed Dippy 18
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi... Wed kyman 2
Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ... Wed kyman 2
Looking for tar. Wed kyman 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Wed kyman 44
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 15 at 1:20PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC