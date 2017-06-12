Nevada forces drugmakers to reveal in...

Nevada forces drugmakers to reveal insulin pricing, profits

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks before signing Senate Bill 539 during a signing ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2017, in North Las Vegas, Nev. The bill aims to force America's three insulin manufacturers to annually turn over the prices they set and profits they make on insulin.

