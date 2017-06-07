Mosquitoes In 3 Las Vegas Zip Codes T...

Mosquitoes In 3 Las Vegas Zip Codes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

14 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

Southern Nevada health officials say mosquitoes caught in several Las Vegas neighborhoods have tested positive for the West Nile virus. Officials say the mosquitoes were found in the 89011, 89110 and 89146 zip code areas.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at June 08 at 11:36AM PDT

Las Vegas, NV

