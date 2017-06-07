Mosquitoes In 3 Las Vegas Zip Codes Test Positive For West Nile Virus
Southern Nevada health officials say mosquitoes caught in several Las Vegas neighborhoods have tested positive for the West Nile virus. Officials say the mosquitoes were found in the 89011, 89110 and 89146 zip code areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|8 min
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|4
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|1 hr
|Tyrone
|11
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|17 hr
|Thelma
|4
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|17 hr
|Anon
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri...
|Tue
|sundemon420
|2
|Looking for tar.
|Tue
|Mills061183
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC