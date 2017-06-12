More than 100 Las Vegas officers atte...

More than 100 Las Vegas officers attend fallen officer's son's graduation

LAS VEGAS More than 100 police officers in Las Vegas attended the graduation ceremony for the son of a fallen officer in an effort to "stand in for a fallen brother," according to the department Twitter. Daxton Beck graduated Saturday from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, and members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department came out in droves to show support.

