Man, woman accused of luring Las Vegas girl, 13, for sex
As a 13-year-old girl was being sexually assaulted by a couple who'd lured her into a central valley house, she sent a message to her boyfriend with a plea. She told him she'd been kidnapped and urged him to call the cops, also giving him her GPS location, according to Metro Police.
