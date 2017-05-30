Man, woman accused of luring Las Vega...

Man, woman accused of luring Las Vegas girl, 13, for sex

As a 13-year-old girl was being sexually assaulted by a couple who'd lured her into a central valley house, she sent a message to her boyfriend with a plea. She told him she'd been kidnapped and urged him to call the cops, also giving him her GPS location, according to Metro Police.

